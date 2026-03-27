It was another close call for a New York State Trooper this week after his police cruiser was hit by A TRACTOR TRAILER!

NYSP Trooper vehicle reportedly struck on the Thruway by a Tractor Trailer./NYSP NYSP Trooper vehicle reportedly struck on the Thruway by a Tractor Trailer./NYSP loading...

According to NYSP at 1 p.m. on March 25, a trooper assigned to the Syracuse area stopped his vehicle on the NYS Thruway in the town of Sullivan to remove some debris from the road.

The patrol vehicle was reportedly in the far right lane with emergency lights activated when a 2022 Peterbilt dump truck driven by Seth J. Horender, 55, of Little Falls, approached and attempted to go around the patrol vehicle by illegally passing onto the right shoulder.

As a result, the truck struck the patrol vehicle, but police say Horender kept driving eastbound on the Thruway.

NYSP Trooper vehicle reportedly struck on the Thruway by a Tractor Trailer./NYSP NYSP Trooper vehicle reportedly struck on the Thruway by a Tractor Trailer./NYSP loading...

The trooper saw the approaching truck and moved to the median to avoid injury, according to police.

The driver was eventually stopped by troopers approximately 20 miles away.

Tractor Trailer Strikes Trooper Car on Thruway/NYSP Tractor Trailer Strikes Trooper Car on Thruway/NYSP loading...

The tractor trailer, registered to Longhorn Trucking Company of Fort Plain, was moved to the Thruway Verona tandem lot for inspection by the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, where damage to the left trailer wheels and rims was identified. The patrol vehicle was towed.

Horender was given field sobriety tests, but police said he showed no signs of impairment.

He was charged with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, including failure to avoid colliding with an emergency vehicle (Move Over Law). He was also cited for having an overweight vehicle.

Horender is due back in court in April.

Move Over Law

This is the second incident of a trooper being struck on the Thruway in less than two weeks.

WATCH: Trooper Miraculously Walks Away from Thruway Crash

WATCH: Trooper Miraculously Walks Away from Thruway Crash

Read More: Thruway Incident Raises Awareness Of New York's Move Over Law | https://wpdh.com/trooper-struck-traffic-stop-thruway/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

The New York State Police reminds drivers that New York’s Move Over Law requires motorists to slow down, be alert, and move over when safely possible for all vehicles stopped along the road.

In 2025, more than 2,500 tickets were issued for Move Over Law violations along the NYS Thruway alone.