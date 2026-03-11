A Hudson Valley man who disappeared in January has been found dead, according to police.

The New Windsor Police Department confirmed that the remains of Jose Santacruz were located on March 6, 2026, following weeks of searching.

60-year-old Santacruz had been reported missing on January 21 after leaving his home in New Windsor to go for a walk. Investigators said he left behind all of his personal belongings, including his phone, wallet and keys, raising immediate concern among family members and authorities.

New Windsor Police Searching for Missing 60-Year-Old Man

New Windsor Police Searching for Missing 60-Year-Old Man

Read More: New Windsor Police seek information on missing man Jose Santacruz | https://wpdh.com/missing-man-new-windsor-january/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Police say his remains were discovered in a wooded area near his home with assistance from the New York State Forest Rangers.

Authorities said there are no signs of foul play at this time, though the case remains under investigation.

An autopsy was conducted on March 9— final results are still pending as of March 11.

“The discovery of Mr. Santacruz's remains brings a difficult chapter to a close for his loved ones and our community,” New Windsor Police Chief Dan Valeri said in a statement. “While this is not the outcome anyone hoped for, we are grateful to the many agencies, volunteers, and community members who assisted in the search and investigation over the past several weeks. Our thoughts remain with Mr. Santacruz's family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Weeks of Searching Across the Area

In the weeks after Santacruz disappeared, police asked neighbors to review security camera footage in hopes of finding clues about where he may have gone.

Investigators reportedly spent hours reviewing video and conducted extensive searches throughout the area using drones, K-9 units, UTVs and ground teams. However, officials say severe winter weather conditions complicated many of the search operations.

Several agencies assisted the New Windsor Police Department during the investigation, including:

New York State Police

Town of Cornwall Police Department

New Windsor Fire Department

Vails Gate Fire Department

New Windsor EMS

Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center

Police say the investigation will remain open until final autopsy results are received.