The mother of a three-year-old little girl who tragically died after she was reportedly assaulted is now facing murder charges. Both Farhiya Gaal and her boyfriend Lameik Wilson were indicted for Second-degree Murder, Second-Degree Manslaughter along with other charges in Green County on March 9.

The Greene County District Attorney Joseph Stanzione announced Monday that Gaal and Wilson have been charged with murder in connection to the January 28 assault in Cairo that resulted in three-year-old Fay Mohamed being airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition. The little girl remained on life support until February 24. She passed away, due to her injuries, on the morning of February 25.

On January 29, 2026, Lameik Wilson was initially arrested and charged with Second-degree Assault in connection to the alleged beating of 3 year old Fay at a Main Street home in Cairo.

What are Gaal and Wilson Charged With?

According to the District Attorney, new evidence uncovered during investigation by both his office and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 9, 2026, the Greene County Grand Jury handed down the Indictment against both Wilson and the child’s mother charging them with:

Wilson: Second-degree Murder;

First-degree Manslaughter;

Reckless Assault of a Child;

Second-degree Assault;

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Gaal: Murder in the 2nd Degree

Manslaughter in the 2nd degree

Perjury in the 1st Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child