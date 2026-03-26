Warnings Go Out in Kingston; More on the Way
Kingston residents, (or commuters), have you gotten a warning notice in the mail recently? If you haven't- the odds that you might- just went up.
The school speed zone cameras on Broadway in front of Kingston High School began issuing warnings last Friday, March 20. And now, officials in the city say the cameras in the four other school speed zones will begin issuing warnings soon also.
New Cameras Aim to Slow Down Speeders Near Schools
Read More: Speeding Violations Captured By Kingston's New School Cameras | https://wpdh.com/kingston-speed-limit-cameras-tickets/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
This commences the 30-day warning period, and then violations will begin to be issued in all four areas:
- Broadway from O’Reilly Street to Andrew Street
- W. O’Reilly from Broadway to High School Drive
- Washington Avenue from Donovan Place to Elizabeth Street
- Delaware Avenue from Corporate Drive to Murray Street
What is Considered a School Zone Violation?
As a reminder the speed limit is 15 MPH in the elementary school zones and 20 MPH in the high school zones.
Cameras are operational on weekdays when school or school-related activities are in session from 7:00am to 4:00pm at JFK and George Washington and 7:00am to 8:00pm at Kingston High School during the school year.
Violations will be issued by mail with a charge of $50 and a $25 late fee. Every violation will be reviewed by the City’s Parking Violations Bureau.
More than 1,000 Speeding Violations Per Week in School Zones
The school speed zone cameras, were installed in early February on Broadway in front of Kingston High School and initially set to issue warning tickets beginning February 9. But the city's Mayor says they have not yet been warning or ticketing drivers yet, but more than 1,000 violations per week have been recorded.
“During the last several weeks that the cameras have been installed on Broadway, we have not yet begun issuing warnings, but the cameras have been recording speed data. To date, there have been an average of 1,400 violations per week that would have received a warning or ticket,: Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said. "Starting next week, drivers will begin seeing these warnings arrive in their mailboxes, and we hope and expect that this number will drop precipitously before the 30-day warning period is up.”
Speed Cameras Are Now Watching Kingston School Zones
Read More: Kingston Launches Speed Cameras To Protect Students Near Schools | https://wpdh.com/kingston-school-speed-cameras/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
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Gallery Credit: Boris