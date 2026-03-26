“During the last several weeks that the cameras have been installed on Broadway, we have not yet begun issuing warnings, but the cameras have been recording speed data. To date, there have been an average of 1,400 violations per week that would have received a warning or ticket,: Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said. "Starting next week, drivers will begin seeing these warnings arrive in their mailboxes, and we hope and expect that this number will drop precipitously before the 30-day warning period is up.”