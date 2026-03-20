A North Carolina man had quite a wild ride on the Thruway this week, when police say he damaged more than A DOZEN overpasses.

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It was 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, when New York State Police say they received a report from the Thruway Authority that a tractor trailer hauling an over-height excavator on a flatbed trailer had struck multiple overpasses while traveling westbound between Exits 30 and 36, in Central New York.

Troopers in Syracuse located the vehicle, a 2019 Freightliner, and pulled the tractor trailer over at the Mattydale tandem lot in the town of Salina.

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The driver, identified as Oleksander Tarakanovskyi, 38, of North Carolina, reportedly struck more than a dozen overpasses in a more than a 60 miles span of the highway.

Members of the State Police Troop T Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, along with Thruway Traffic Safety, Maintenance, and Bridge Inspection units reportedly responded to assess the damage.

“Reckless and ignorant driver behavior has serious consequences. How a tractor trailer driver could be unaware that his load hit more than a dozen bridges is beyond comprehension. We appreciate the support of our partners at State Police Troop T and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit in tracking down the vehicle and taking it off the road," Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said. "Our team of inspectors has examined all of the impacted bridges and while all continue to be safe, we will proceed with repairs as needed. While bridge hits plague states across the nation, we are committed to holding irresponsible drivers accountable.”

No injuries were reported, according to police and there were no lane closures or significant traffic impacts as a result of the incident. The majority of the overpasses only sustained minor damage, but several reportedly sustained moderate damage. All lanes and overpasses remain open, and bridge inspections are ongoing to assess any additional structural impacts.

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In a statement about the incident, State Police Troop T Commander Major Brian T. Ferrone said, "reckless, egregious behavior will not be tolerated."

"I commend our uniform troopers and members of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit for their swift actions in removing this hazard from the road, preventing potential injury to other motorists. We thank the Thruway Authority for its continued partnership.”

Tarakanovskyi was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and issued more than 20 traffic tickets related to the incident, including for violations of federal commercial motor vehicle safety regulations. He was released with an appearance ticket.