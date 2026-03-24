Record-Setting Bear Shot in Hudson Valley

There are bears, and then there's the one that was harvested in the Hudson Valley, setting a record for 2026.

If it feels like you’ve been hearing more about bear sightings in recent years, you’re not imagining it. New York’s bear population has been steadily growing for decades, evident in stats recently released for the latest hunting season.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the 2025-26 bear hunting season was one of the most successful ever recorded. Hunters harvested an estimated 1,759 black bears across the state, making it the second-highest total since record keeping began in 1955.

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A Bear of a Year for the Southern Zone

Much of that success came from the Southern Zone, which includes the counties of the Hudson Valley. Hunters in the Southern Zone harvested an estimated 1,202 bears, setting a new regional record and continuing a long-term trend of increasing bear activity outside traditional wilderness areas.

DEC officials say the growth of New York’s bear population reflects decades of wildlife management efforts designed to maintain healthy populations while still allowing sustainable hunting opportunities.

Bears that once mostly lived deep in the Adirondacks, Catskills and Allegheny Mountains have gradually expanded their range over the past 70 years. Today, black bears can be found throughout most of the state, except for Long Island and New York City.

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Hudson Valley Hunter Harvests the Year's Heaviest Bear

One of the most notable bears taken this season came from right here in the Hudson Valley. The heaviest reported bear weighed in at 562 pounds and was harvested in the Ulster County town of Olive.

DEC data shows 74 different Wildlife Management Units reported bear harvests this year, highlighting just how widespread the population has become.

Officials say information collected from hunters helps wildlife experts monitor population trends and make adjustments to future management plans. Hunters who submitted a tooth for age analysis will receive a commemorative patch and confirmation of their bear’s age later this year.

Bear on Campus at SUNY New Paltz NY On Thursday (June 23, 2022) this unassuming good-size black bear wandered onto campus and decided to climb a tree. The SUNY New Paltz Police along with the NYS DEC Police monitored the situation on-site. They were able to encourage the campus visitor to return home without incident. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn