Unusual Cargo Theft in NYC Prompts State Police Investigation

A cargo theft in New York City has State Police investigators asking the public to keep their eyes open for a very unusual stolen product.

About 60,000 pounds of shelled walnuts valued at roughly $50,000 were stolen from two 52-foot trailers in the Hunts Point area of the Bronx on March 2, 2026, according to State Police. The shipment, which was packaged on pallets for commercial distribution, was taken from the trailers and is believed to still be circulating in the New York City area.

More than 60k pounds of Walnuts stolen in New York/NYSP Facebook

State Police said they believe the people responsible for the theft are now trying to sell the nuts at a discounted price vendors, wholesalers, or distributors,

"Businesses and members of the public are urged to be cautious if approached to purchase large quantities of packaged walnuts, especially if the product is being offered at prices significantly below market value or under suspicious circumstances," NYSP warned.

Police also reminded the pubic: knowingly buying or possessing stolen property is a criminal offense under New York State law.

Anyone with information about the theft or who may have been approached to purchase the walnuts is urged to contact New York State Police Troop NYC at 212-459-7800.