5th Annual Poughkeepsie Open Studios June 15 and 16

As a resident of the City of Poughkeepsie, I love seeing the streets come alive with art, culture, and great food and friends. It's something you see a lot more often these days in Poughkeepsie. And if you'd like to see some awesome art and the artists that created it, check out Poughkeepsie Open Studios.

Poughkeepsie Open Studios is a free, self guided tour, and it's happening from 1 - 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16 throughout the city. You'll be able to visit private working artist studios, temporary "pop-up" artist spaces and gallery exhibits, nestled in and around the historic buildings of Poughkeepsie. Give yourself plenty of time for some poetry, literature, history, food, historical tours, artistic demonstrations and public participation activities. The Open Studios tour includes many art forms, including painting, printmaking, weaving, sculpture, glass, poetry, and much more.

For a full schedule of events or more information about Poughkeepsie Open Studios, visit their website or the event facebook page.

