New York State Police say a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway has lead to the arrests of two men. Offcials report that a K9 officer assisted troopers with a search of the vehicle, and alerted them over the illegal narcotics that were hidden inside.

Bothe suspects are facing multiple felonies, including fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The driver also faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs with two prior convictions within the past 10 Years.

Two Men Arrested And Charged With Felonies After Drug Bust on New York State Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 1995 BMW 318TI traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Clinton due to multiple traffic violations.

During the stop, offcials interviewed the driver, identified as a 35-year-old man from Lake Luzerne, and the passenger, a 27-year-old man from Saratoga Springs.

Troopers say that an exterior sniff of the vehicle was conducted with assistance from a Dutchess County Drug Task Force officer and K-9 Denver, which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of illegal narcotics.

Based on probable cause, officers said they conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a used crack pipe and a small baggie containing cocaine.

Additionally, police say the the Saratoga man was found to be in possession of a plastic baggie containing a large quantity of cocaine was located secreted in his right shoe.

New York State Police say that the total evidence seized during the traffic stop was 115 grams of cocaine and one crack pipe. Both suspects were transported to State Police barracks in Poughkeepsie for processing.