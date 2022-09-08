No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.

Oktoberfest actually started back in the 1800s as a wedding reception in Germany. It was so successful that it became an annual event, and nowadays you'll find lots of Oktoberfests happening all over the country, including the Hudson Valley. I just learned that story this week from the folks at Germania of Poughkeepsie, and if anyone knows the back story it's them.

Whether you’re in Dutchess, Sullivan, Orange or Rockland County, there is a really cool Oktoberfest happening near you. Or travel a little and check them all out. Traveling in the fall around here is a treat because we’ve got some of the best fall foliage anywhere. Ready for a list of some awesomely fun and authentic Oktoberfest celebrations in our area? Put on your lederhosen and dirndls, and read on.

4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests Four Fun Oktoberfests in the Hudson Valley

So, if you’re looking to celebrate fall in and around the Hudson Valley by sampling delicious German beer and food, listening to authentic German music, and maybe even taking part in a German dance or two, this is a handy list to keep on hand. And as they say in Germany, Prost!

Where Can You Get the Best German Food in the Hudson Valley? The Hudson Valley's Best German Restaurants