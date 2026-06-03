Two teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting investigation in Liberty.

On Tuesday, June 2, the Village of Liberty Police Department arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with a shooting investigation that began after a shooting at 10:15 p.m. on May 30. Police reportedly responded that Saturday night to South Main Street for reports of a gunshot victim. There, police found a 17 year old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound to his foot. The officers provided medical aid by applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, according to police. Investigation of the scene revealed that the victim was shot at twice, once striking his foot and a second bullet striking a backpack he was wearing, narrowly missing his body.

Searching for the Suspects

The Police Department along with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, began a search for two suspects that had reportedly fled the scene on foot. But according to police, they conducted an immediate search of the area, with the use of a State Police K-9, and did not locate the suspects.

Liberty Police detectives and officers, assisted by NYSP investigators, began an intensive investigation to identify and locate the suspects. According to police, "within hours officers had identified the individuals as a 15 year old male juvenile of Monticello and a 16 year old male juvenile of Liberty." "For the next 60 hours Liberty PD and the New York State Police worked around the clock searching residences associated with the juveniles, interviewing friends and family, and utilized numerous investigative means to attempt to apprehend the two juveniles who were actively evading law enforcement." On Tuesday, June 2, at 1 p.m. both teens reportedly turned themselves in at the Liberty Police Station.

Both were charged with: first-degree Assault, (a class B violent felony);

and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, (a class C violent felonies)

The sixteen year old was arraigned in the Youth Part of Sullivan County Court. At that arraignment, Sullivan County District Attorney Brian Conaty made application to have the juvenile held in a secure juvenile detention facility pending further court appearances. The teen was remanded the juvenile to the custody of the Sullivan County Sheriff to be placed in a secure juvenile detention facility pending further court appearance.

The fifteen year old was also arraigned in the Youth Part of the Sullivan County Court. District Attorney Brian Conaty again made application to have the juvenile held in a secure detention facility pending further court appearances. But this teem was released to his own recognizance under the supervision of the Sullivan County Probation Department and his legal guardian. He is due in court at a later date.

Police Department Response to Juvenile Justice System

“I want to commend the hard work of the officers and detectives who relentlessly pursued leads to identify and ultimately charge these incredibly dangerous individuals. I would also like to thank District Attorney Brian Conaty, along with the assistant district attorneys and investigators, for devoting the time, attention, and resources that this violent act in our community deserved," Chief of Police Steven D’Agata stated. "This case also highlights growing concerns shared by many law enforcement professionals and community members regarding how New York's juvenile justice system addresses violent offenders."

In 2018, Raise the Age legislatio n was enacted in New York State, changing how individuals under the age of 18 are treated within the criminal justice system. The Liberty police chief says "it has failed to adequately address violent offenders."