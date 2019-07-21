3 Reasons Friendly’s Should Make A Hudson Valley Comeback

It's hard to believe one must leave the state to get to the nearest Friendly's Restaurant when it seems like there used to be one in every Hudson Valley town. Friendly's needs to make a comeback in the area and we've identified three reasons why:

The ice cream: Sure you can buy it in the supermarket but it's just not the same. Nothing beats a Jim Dandy or Hunka Chunka PB Fudge Sundae. Jobs: Anyone else have their first job at Friendly's? It was the ideal first job, it taught me a lot about moving at a quick pace and having a good work ethic. I worked there for a year before leaving for the glamorous world of the sporting goods department at Caldor. Two words: Rueben Supermelt.

The Friendly's in my town growing up was the place to hang on a Friday or Saturday night after you left the party, dance or in my case study group.

What do you think, would you go to Friendly's if they made a comeback in the Hudson Valley? For now, the two closest locations are in Hillsdale, New Jersey and Naugatuck, CT.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO