I Miss Having Friendly’s in the Hudson Valley

I don't know why or how this memory was unlocked for me. Maybe it has something to do with the warmer weather and everyone going out to enjoy their favorite sweet treat.

Back in the day Friendly's was Hudson Valley the ice cream hot spot.

As a kid growing up in the Spackenkill school district, we were heading to Friendly's after every big event. School concert? We were going to Friendly's. A big game against our rivals? Win or lose, we went to Friendly's.

Recently when talking to my friends about our childhood, it popped into my head...do you remember the Clown Sundae from Friendly's? It was made up of vanilla ice cream, with whipped cream, hot fudge, and Reese Pieces, topped with a sugar cone dipped in more hot fudge.

If you're under the age of 20, you probably don't understand how iconic that ice cream sundae was. It was a game-changer. Your Boba Tea has nothing on the Clown Sunday.

This walk down memory lane is getting more Cheugy by the minute. I'm okay with it.

Sadly, the Friendly's I used to frequent on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie is now a Verizon Wireless store.

While I love the freshness and homemade style of many local Hudson Valley ice cream shops, some days I just crave that old-school, mediocre Friendly's ice cream sundae. Don't get me started, the crinkle straws that changed color and made weird noises?! Kids will never know how fun it was (and how it annoying it was to our parents) to go out to Friendly's.

There are no Friendly's locations in the Hudson Valley, with the closest location in Hillsdale, New Jersey.

What I would give to go back in time and hang out at Friendly's with my friends again after school.

