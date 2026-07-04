Fire departments across the Hudson Valley are mourning the loss of Cottekill Fire District Chief of Department David A. Gagnon, who died in the line of duty following a tree-related accident.

The Cottekill Fire District announced Chief Gagnon’s passing on Friday, July 3, describing his death as a line-of-duty loss. Details surrounding the incident remain limited, but officials said the accident involved a tree. The department responded to a tree down in the road and Gagnon was reportedly struck by a part of the tree that snapped as they were working to remove it from the roadway.

As news of Chief Gagnon’s death spread, fire departments and emergency service organizations from across the region began sharing messages of sympathy and support on social media. Many remembered his dedication to the fire service while offering condolences to his family, fellow firefighters and the entire Cottekill Fire District during this difficult time.

Below are just some of the condolences and tributes being shared by fire departments across the Hudson Valley and beyond as they honor Chief Gagnon’s life, leadership and service.

WPDH extends its deepest condolences to Chief Gagnon’s family, friends and the members of the Cottekill Fire District.