2026 Battle of the Best Winners List

Who has the best food in the Hudson Valley? The votes are in and we're ready to announce the winners.

We've collected your nominations in a variety of different categories ranging from the best burger and ice cream in the Hudson Valley to the area's best breweries and coffee spots. After weeks of voting and thousands of our readers and listeners casting their ballots across 10 different categories, the Hudson Valley certainly stepped up to show support for their favorite local businesses.

This week, we're revealing the votes each day during The Boris Show, so tune in each morning to find out who you voted as having the best food and drink.

Here are the categories thgat have already been revealed this week:

The Boris Show's Battle of the Best Results for 2026

Best Pizza

Best Cup of Coffee

Best Wings

Best Ice Cream

Best Brewery

Best Bagel

Best Taco

Best Hot Dog

Best Sandwich

Best Burger

Congratulations to all of our winners!