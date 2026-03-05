Six Flags is selling several amusement parks across North America the company announced Thursday.

The amusement parks on the chopping block include the popular Adirondack theme park Six Flags Great Escape.

The park is part of a group of seven Six Flags properties being sold to EPR Properties, a real estate investment firm that already owns entertainment and recreation destinations across the country.

The deal also includes parks in Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, and Canada. Six Flags says the move is part of "a broader strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on parks with the greatest potential for expansion and new attractions."

For guests planning trips to the Great Escape this year, the company says nothing will change for the 2026 season. The park will continue normal operations, and all season passes and active memberships will still be honored. That includes multi-park passes that allow entry to other Six Flags locations.

Under the agreement, EPR will work with experienced operators to manage the parks once the sale is finalized. Visitors will also still see the familiar Six Flags branding at the Great Escape through at least the end of 2026.

Six Flags officials say the transition is designed to "ensure a smooth experience for guests while the company shifts its focus toward investing in new rides, upgraded infrastructure, and expanded entertainment at its remaining parks across North America."