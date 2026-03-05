‘Stranger Things’ Star to Kick Off National Tour in Hudson Valley

One of the stars of Stranger Things is branching out into music and will be kicking off their latest tour right here in the Hudson Valley.

While their on-screen characters may not seem like it, several of the actors from the Netflix series have had quite a bit of success in the music business.

Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, has built one of the most successful music careers outside the show. He performs under the name Djo, creating a mix of psychedelic pop and indie rock that’s picked up a huge following online. Before launching his solo project, Keery was also a guitarist in the Chicago-based rock band Post Animal.

Finn Wolfhard has also been busy making music between filming seasons of Stranger Things, playing the role of Mike Wheeler. He first gained attention as the lead singer and guitarist of the indie rock band Calpurnia. After that group broke up, he formed another band called The Aubreys, which continues to release new songs and tour.

Gaten Matarazzo, the actor who portrays Dustin, actually began his career in musical theater, performing in Les Misérables when he was just 11 years old. More recently, he appeared in the revival of Sweeney Todd. Aside from showtunes, the actor rocks out as the frontman for a cover band called Work in Progress. The group plays everything from classic rock favorites to modern hits at concerts around the Northeast.

Stranger Things Actress Coming to Hudson Valley

Fans of Stranger Things know Maya Hawke as the quick-witted Robin Buckley, but like her talented castmates, she’s also building a growing career as a singer-songwriter. The daughter of Hollywood celebrities Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke creates music that leans toward indie folk and stripped-down acoustic pop. She released her debut album, Blush, in 2019, introducing listeners to a softer, story-driven sound that quickly caught the attention of indie music fans.

Hawke has continued releasing new music and performing live shows, and will be hitting the road this spring to support her latest album, Maitreya Corso.

Maya Hawke Tour to Kick Off in Hudson Valley

The tour will hit big cities like San Francisco, Chicago, Portland, Denver and New York, but will start a bit smaller right here in the Hudson Valley. Dubbed as "An Evening With Maya Hawke", the first show of her tour will take place at the Levon Helm Studios on April 10.

The tiny venue is located in a residential area in Woodstock and can only be found by carefully looking for a pink mailbox on Plochmann Road. Because seats are extremely limited, tickets for Maya Hawke's show are now on a waitlist. You can find out more details on the Levon Helm Studios website.

