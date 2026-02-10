The Boris Show asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries -- and man, did you deliver.

From the Hudson Valley's best sandwiches, tacos, coffee, and more, residents spoke up and spoke out to represent their favorites. After weeks of voting, we've finally tallied up your responses and can crown this year's winners!

Best Wings in the Hudson Valley

This year, we are excited to announce that McGillicuddy's in New Paltz has been voted as having the Best Wings in the Hudson Valley.

McGillicuddy's has been a long-time favorite in Ulster County serving up 20 different delicious wing flavors. If you have yet to try Cuddy's wings, stop by at 84 Main Street, New Paltz, NY 12561.

Tune in to the Boris Show every morning this week to discover more great Hudson Valley eateries!