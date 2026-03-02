With Read Across America Day being celebrated across the country March 2, I wanted to know… what are New Yorkers actually reading?

Turns out, we’ve got a soft spot for demigods.

A new study from Fusion Academy looked at Google Trends data tied to New York Times bestselling YA books, and New York’s top pick is The Lightning Thief, the first book in Percy Jackson & the Olympians.

Bookstores Are Thriving Again With Major Openings On The Way

Read More: Middletown Welcomes New Barnes & Noble Bookstore In 2026 | https://wpdh.com/barnes-noble-middletown-opening/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

I am personally familiar with this series because my 10-year-old son read the book in school last year and then got into the Disney series adapted after the novels.

The series itself ranked as the most popular YA series in the state, proving Percy Jackson still has serious staying power nearly two decades later.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

When researchers looked at all New York Times bestsellers of the 21st century, New York readers chose something completely different: The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz.

So on one hand, New Yorkers love mythological sword fights and summer camp drama. On the other, we gravitate toward layered, literary storytelling about identity and history.

Very Empire State.

If you want to see what the rest of the country is reading, you can check out the full study here:

https://www.fusionacademy.com/resources/most-popular-ya-nytimes-best-sellers-by-state/