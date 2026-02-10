Each year, the Boris show reaches out to the residents of the Hudson Valley to uncover the absolute best of the best. We're talking about finding the best pizza, best tacos, best chicken wings, etc.

After weeks of polling and counting our results, we finally have some exciting results to share with the Hudson Valley!

Best Ice Cream in the Hudson Valley

We are pleased to share that this year's winner for the best ice cream in the Hudson Valley goes to Bellvale Farms Creamery in Warwick! Since 1819, Bellvale Farms Creamery has been serving hand-made dairy products and has been family owned through seven generations! Along with their fresh scoops and home-made waffle cones, Bellvale Farms boasts a gorgeous view over scenic Greenwood Lake.

If you want to see what all the hype is about, you can visit Bellvale Farms at 1390 Route 17A, Warwick, NY 10990.