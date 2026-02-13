After weeks of polling the Hudson Valley, we are nearly at the end of sharing this year’s results for the Boris Show’s Battle of the Best!

We asked you to share with us your favorite spots to grab burgers, wings, ice cream, coffee, and more!

Best Sandwich in the Hudson Valley

We are pleased to share that the winner of this year’s Battle of the Best for best Sandwich goes to Rossi & Sons Deli! It's no surprise that the viral Rossi & Sons Deli in Poughkeepsie was our listener's favorite place to get a sandwich in the Hudson Valley. Their menu boasts a wide variety of gourmet italian subs and much more!

You can try Rossi & Son's Deli out for yourself by visiting 45 S Clover St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.