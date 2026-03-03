Dutchess St. Patrick’s Day Parade: What to Know Before You Go

Saturday, March 7, is the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in the Village of Wappingers Falls. We've got your guide on where to watch, park, eat and drink.

This year marks the 31st year for the parade, which makes its way through Main Street in Wappingers Falls on the first Saturday of March at 1pm. It's one of the most attended parades in the Hudson Valley, and the unofficial kickoff to spring.

Wappingers St. Patrick's Day Parade Route

The St. Patrick's Day Parade will make its way from West Main Street near St. Mary's through the village, turning down Route 9D at Mesier Park before ending at Elm Street and working its way back up to the park on South Mesier Avenue.

Parking is prohibited in the Village of Wappingers starting at 12:15pm. Any cars left along the parade route after then will be towed. Route 9D will be completely closed from Middlebush Rd to Delavergne Ave starting at 12:40pm.

Where to Watch the Parade

There are plenty of places to catch the parade along Route 9D. The grandstand will be set up in front of the park near Grinnell Library. For a more lively experience, you can line up along East Main Street in front of the bars and businesses along the road.

Those with smaller children can opt for a quieter experience along West Main Street or lower Route 9D below the park.

Where to Park for the Parade

Free shuttles are provided for paradegoers starting at 11am. You can park your car at the South Hills Mall Parking Lot, and let the shuttle drop you off on the Parade route until 12:30pm. Return service will run from 3pm to 5pm at various pickup spots that will be marked throughout the village.

Where to Eat and Drink

Various businesses throughout the Village of Wappingers Falls will be open throughout the day. County Fare will be serving up their famous breakfast sandwich before the parade and green beer and Irish fare throughout the day. The Day & Nite Lounge will have live music starting at 4pm with Byrne Trama.

Loco Garabaldi is serving up an interesting Irish/Mexican fusion menu with corned beef tacos, shepherd's pie burritos and shamrock margaritas. For a more traditional menu, Braised Pies will have their authentic meat pies and pasties, which can be eaten along the route. Other restaurants in the village will also be offering up drink and food specials to celebrate the parade day.

Police Crackdown on Saturday

The Wappingers Falls Police will be patrolling the parade route, making sure everyone is safely enjoying the parade. According to the department, there will be a "zero tolerance policy for disorderly conduct, underage drinking and public urination."