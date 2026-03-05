Apple Announces Cheapest Macbook Ever: Worth the Hype?
As an 18 year Macbook user, my ears perked up when I heard about the new Apple announcement and then when I SAW the color options I had to investigate.
On March 4, Apple made history announcing their CHEAPEST Macbook ever. Introducing Macbook Neo a 13-inch, aluminum design (in several eye-catching shades) for $599 and an even lower price for students and educators.
But how does this new member of the tech giant's family stack up to the favorites we know and love.
If you look at the specs; the Neo is a real MacBook, but Apple clearly shaved features to hit that price.
What Still Feels Like a MacBook
As a Macbook lover, the Neo still feels premium compared to most laptops in its price range.
Pros
Solid aluminum body
Bright Retina display
Strong speakers and trackpad
Runs full macOS
Apple ecosystem compatibility
Excellent battery life
Where Apple Cut Corners
To get to $599 ($499 for students), Apple made a few compromises:
Only 8GB RAM (not upgradeable)
No keyboard backlight
Mechanical trackpad instead of Force Touch
A-series chip instead of the more powerful M-series
Only one external display supported
Base model lacks Touch ID
So in short: the Neo is built for basic computing, not heavy creative work- which is a sad reality check for me.
Macbook Neo Capability/Performance vs. OG Macbook
Because it uses the A18 Pro chip from iPhones, performance lands in an interesting spot.
It should handle easily:
Web browsing
Google Docs / Microsoft Office
Streaming
Light photo editing
School work
Not ideal for:
Video editing
Music production
Heavy multitasking
Pro apps like Final Cut or Logic running large projects
Oh and did I mention this is Apple's MOST RECYCLED product? I mean it is 2026 after all and sustainability is at the forefront of many customer's minds.
Apple's Most Recycled Product Yet
Apple says the MacBook Neo contains 60% recycled material by weight- the highest percentage in any Apple product so far.
That includes some surprisingly high numbers:
90% recycled aluminum in the enclosure
100% recycled cobalt in the battery
95% recycled lithium in the battery
100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets
100% recycled gold and tin in Apple-designed circuit boards
100% recycled copper in several boards
80% recycled steel in internal components
This matters because mining these materials is one of the biggest environmental impacts of electronics manufacturing. So the Neo isn’t just cheaper, it's built with the future in mind.
