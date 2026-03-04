Insane Snow Closing Stunt is New Paltz Superintendent’s Wildest Yet

New Paltz is at it again, releasing the school district's craziest snow closing announcement to date.

Superintendent Stephen Gratto has become famous for his creative snow day announcements on social media, and this week, he's outdone himself.

Instead of simply telling students there’s no school, Gratto turns the message into a video featuring some kind of stunt or comedy routine that is posted to the district's social media channels. In the past, he’s filmed the announcements while juggling snowballs, sledding down an ice chute, making snow angels and, most recently, riding a unicycle in a suit and tie.

The superintendent has a background as a juggler and performer with his sons, which explains how he pulls off these daredevil acts. His newest video announcing Tuesday’s snow day may just top them all.

New Paltz's Latest Snow Closing Announcement Tops Them All

In the latest clip, the superintendent is seen walking on a clothesline. Gratto can be seen balancing high above his yard on a tightrope with t-shirts hanging from it on clothespins.

While struggling to keep his footing, the superintendent explains that deciding whether to close schools during bad weather is a lot like walking a tightrope. One wrong move and things could go sideways.

According to Gratto, the district’s transportation departments are out on the roads early, checking road conditions by 4:45am. After reviewing those reports and speaking with other administrators and superintendents around the Hudson Valley, he decides whether it’s safe for buses and students to travel.

On Tuesday morning, the verdict was that schools in the New Paltz Central School District would be closed.

After explaining the process, Gratto wraps up the announcement with one final stunt.

Still perched on the clothesline, he warns students to be careful while enjoying the snow day. Then he jumps off the line and lands in the snow below.

With the weather expected to hit the 70s next week, it appears that this may wind up being the last snow closing announcement of the school year. That's probably good news, because we have no idea how Gratto could top this latest stunt.

We'll certainly be tuned in next winter to see what he comes up with next.

