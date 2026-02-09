After weeks of asking the Hudson Valley to share their absolute favorite dining and drinking spots around the area, we have quite a few winners to declare in the Boris Show Battle of the Best!

There were 10 categories we asked you to participate in voting in. From the Hudson Valley's best burgers, tacos, breweries, and more, you guys really delivered this year.

Best Coffee in the Hudson Valley

The Boris Show is pleased to share the winner for the Best Coffee in the Hudson Valley! This year, Dunkin Donuts takes the crown!

It's no surprise that our listeners chose Dunkin as their favorite place to grab a cup of coffee, with the chain boasting dozens of locations across the Hudson Valley! With their quick, efficient service, Dunkin has secured itself as the premier place to stop on your way to work or school; or your place to relax indoors while you sip on a satisfying cup of joe and snack on their various food and bakery items!

Congratulations to Dunkin Donuts on this year's win!