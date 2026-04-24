Mountain Dew is flipping the script this summer with a NAME CHANGE to the iconic electric-hued soda.

At a time when major food brands are tweaking recipes or chasing health trends, Mountain Dew is going in a completely different direction. No new formula. No ingredient overhaul. Just a rebrand that might make you do a double take in the soda aisle.

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For a limited time, the citrus icon is rebranding itself as “American Dew.” The change is an ode to America's 250th birthday.

Limited Edition Mountain Dew Celebrates America's Birthday/Mountain Dew Limited Edition Mountain Dew Celebrates America's Birthday/Mountain Dew loading...

It’s a patriotic nod that leans into the brand’s roots as an American original, first created in Tennessee back in 1948.

So, What Else is Mountain Dew Changing?

Before you panic, nothing inside the can (or the bottle) is changing. The flavor lineup stays intact, including the original, Diet, and Zero Sugar versions. This is strictly a packaging switch, but one designed to turn heads, spark nostalgia, and maybe even earn a spot on collectors’ shelves.

The limited-edition cans and bottles are already rolling out nationwide and will stick around through the summer, just in time for Fourth of July celebrations.