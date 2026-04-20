Boozy Ice Cream Shop Celebrates Grand Opening in Hudson Valley

If you like your ice cream with a little kick, a new shop that just celebrated its ribbon-cutting in the Hudson Valley may be right up your alley.

Boozy ice cream shops have been popping up in cities across the country. The concept blends the classic dessert with cocktail-inspired flavors, creating an adult ice cream experience that customers say is out of this world.

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If the idea of rum raisin with actual rum or peanut butter ice cream blended with whiskey sounds appealing, a new shop in Poughkeepsie may be what you're looking for.

An adult ice cream in Poughkeepsie, NY

A small business specializing in alcohol-infused ice cream and sorbet officially opened its storefront in September and recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting at its location on Creek Road.

Delicioso K serves handcrafted frozen desserts blended with real spirits, creating what they describe as a “boozy” twist on classic treats. The shop’s menu includes ice cream and sorbet infused with rum, vodka, whiskey and liqueurs, with some flavors reaching up to about 5 percent alcohol by volume.

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Among the standout flavors:

Rum Me Up – rum raisin made with Dominican rum

Holy Cannoli – cannoli-style ice cream infused with vodka and amaretto

Mango Mirage – mango sorbet blended with mango vodka

Crème De Café – coffee ice cream infused with cold brew liqueur

Drunk & Toast – butter pecan ice cream blended with pecan bourbon whiskey

Vanilla Vice – vanilla ice cream infused with vanilla vodka

They also offer flights featuring four different flavors, along with floats, milkshakes, and take-home pints.

Where to Find Boozy Ice Cream in the Hudson Valley

Delicioso K is located at 64 Creek Road in Poughkeepsie and offers both alcohol-infused and non-alcoholic options, so customers under 21 can still enjoy traditional shakes and soft-serve.

The shop is open every day except Monday, starting at 2pm and closing at 8pm, except on Friday and Saturday, when it stays open until 9pm. For those who get a late-night craving, the store delivers through all of the popular apps every day during the week until midnight and 2am on the weekends.