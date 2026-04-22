5-Star Hudson Valley Pizzeria Restaurant Goes on the Market

A pizzeria that has consistently earned 5-star reviews from customers has quietly been put up for sale, making loyal customers fear for the worst.

Popular Hudson Valley Pizzeria Hits the Market

Those who saw the online listing for their favorite pizzeria were taken aback to learn that the deal wasn't just for the building but for the business itself.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The space is being marketed as either a full package deal or two separate opportunities. The building is listed at $550,000, while the operating pizzeria business can be purchased on its own for $150,000.

That means a buyer could either take over the entire operation or use the building for another business venture.

The listing describes it as a “fully operational pizzeria and bar” with a complete commercial kitchen and a high-end pizza oven already in place.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Former Spanky’s Location Now a Pizzeria

85 Main Street in Poughkeepsie has a legendary past. Long-time residents remember it as Spanky's, a lively bar that served Creole-style Cajun food and celebrated Mardi Gras every day.

After closing in 2018, the Dutch Crown took over the former Spanky’s location and helped breathe new life into the historic Main Street building. After lengthy renovations, the pizza restaurant opened up in 2022 to rave reviews.

The concept quickly gained attention for its sourdough-focused pizzas and upscale, industrial-style atmosphere. It didn’t take long for the spot to build a reputation as one of the more unique pizza experiences in the area.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Prime Location in the City

The restaurant sits in a high-traffic part of Poughkeepsie, not far from the waterfront, train station, and Mid-Hudson Bridge, making it a highly coveted location. Those interested in learning more about the property or possibly taking over the pizza business can check out the listing from KW Commercial.