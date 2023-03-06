Celebrity Goes Viral Visiting Popular Hudson Valley Deli

A TikTok star known for her enormous mouth drove over two hours just to wrap her lips around a famous Hudson Valley sandwich.

Sam Ramsdell wants you to know that her mouth is really that big. It's not a filter or some sort of dental appliance she's wearing. The TikTok creator was simply born with a giant mouth, and it's brought her quite a bit of fame.

With over 3.5 million followers, Ramsdell has turned that big mouth into a successful brand, generating an insane amount of views as she does everyday things like eating apples, going to the dentist and enjoying some delicious sandwiches.

tiktok/samramsdell5 tiktok/samramsdell5 loading...

Ramsdell has several videos of trips to legendary sandwich shops and restaurants where she sucks down some of the most enormous sandwiches around. Recently, the TikTok celebrity spent hours in the car driving to an award-winning Hudson Valley sandwich shop that's famous for its insanely large sandwiches.

This weekend, videos of Ramsdell at Rossi and Sons Alimentari in Eastdale Village went viral on TikTok and Instagram. The big-mouthed eater was seen chomping on a huge ball of fresh mozzarella, some fresh-baked desserts and Rossi's new Italian Beef sandwich.

Ramsdell says that Rossi's is her all-time favorite sandwich shop. For someone who spends most of their time filming themselves eating sandwiches, that's high praise. And it's no wonder. If you have the world's largest mouth, you're probably going to be a fan of one of the world's largest sandwiches.

Get our free mobile app

This isn't the first time Ramsdell made her way all the way to Poughkeepsie just to eat a sandwich. Last year the TikTok creator filmed herself tacking another Rossi's creation at the original location on Clover Street.

Instagram/rossiandsons_alimentari Instagram/rossiandsons_alimentari loading...

If you're looking for a lunch that's big enough to satisfy even the largest mouth in the world, you might want to follow Ramsdell's advice and "get your butthole to Poughkeepsie" and try one of Rossi and Son's legendary sandwiches. Not only are they huge, but they were recently voted Best Sandwich in the Hudson Valley by thousands of radio listeners.

5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County