New Discount Wholesale Store Opens at Former Poughkeepsie Family Dollar

A new discount & wholesale store has opened at former Main Street Family Dollar location.

We reported back in Aug. 2023 the closing of a Family Dollar store on Main Street in Poughkeepsie. Family Dollar is an American variety store chain that was founded in 1959. With over 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska and Hawaii, it was the second largest retailer of its type in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015 and its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, located in South Hampton Roads.

Family Dollar stores have always been all over the Hudson Valley area, as far back as I can remember. I've shopped at them over the years and have found some great, reasonably-priced products at these stores over the years. And having lived in the City of Poughkeepsie, there have always been many of these stores around (in fact, there have been two locations in the Poughkeepsie area forever), with two on Main Street and one off Hooker Ave up until some years back (now a Dollar General).

The Family Dollar Store that closed in Poughkeepsie was located at 412 Main Street (one of two Family Dollar stores that had been located on Main, another at 633 Main Street still remans. The 412 Main Street store has been empty for over 2 years, but now a new business has finally taken over.

Xin Da Discount & Wholesale Inc. Opens in Poughkeepsie

Much like Family Dollar, the new store called Xin Da Discount & Wholesale Inc. offers a variety of goods like household items, clothing & beauty products. The store looks great with a wide variety of items for customers. Take a peek inside below.