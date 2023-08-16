Developing Story: Why Is Popular Hudson Valley Family Dollar Store Closings Its Doors?

You won't believe the alleged reason given for this local Family Dollar store shutting its business down.

Family Dollar is an American variety store chain that was founded in 1959. With over 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska and Hawaii, it was the second largest retailer of its type in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015 and its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, located in South Hampton Roads.

Family Dollar stores have always been all over the Hudson Valley area, as far back as I can remember. I've shopped at them over the years and have found some great, reasonably-priced products at these stores over the years. And having lived in the City of Poughkeepsie, there have always been many of these stores around (in fact, there have been three locations in the Poughkeepsie area forever, with two on Main Street and one off of Hooker Ave.).

I honestly have always wondered why there were so many within just a few miles from each other, let alone two on Main Street less than a mile from each other!? LOL

Which Family Dollar Location is Closing?

I recently drove down Main Street in Poughkeepsie and saw that the Family Dollar located at 412 Main Street had store closing signs on the front of the building. We tried to reach the store by phone but could not get an answer.

After putting a call into the other area Family Dollar on Main Street, I asked an employee what they knew about the store down the street closing its doors. The woman told me that allegedly due to a recent shootout, and the store not getting their delivery, it caused issues with delivery people bringing store goods to the area, and basically due to the violence, the company deemed the location unsafe and decided to close up shop.

You may recall the Rite Aid on Main Street Closed its doors a few months back due to too much theft at the store.

We hope to get further information regarding this closing and will update this story when more information is made available.

It's certainly sad to see that an area that has been in the process of being revitalized for some years now, is still seeing major problems with violence and regular theft, causing businesses to shutter.