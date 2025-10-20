Popular Hudson Valley Rent-A-Center Store Closes Its Doors

The long-standing Main Street Poughkeepsie store recently closed its doors permanently.

Rent-A-Center is an American company that provides a rent-to-own service for furniture, appliances, electronics, and computers. Customers can pay weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly for items, and can take advantage of a "Worry-Free Guarantee" which includes flexible payments and free delivery or repair services. The company serves customers who may not qualify for traditional financing and allows them to acquire items without a credit check, though the total cost is often higher than buying outright.

I'll always remember a friend of mine getting a $3000 television from Rent-A Center many years ago LOL I can only imagine what the finance charges were like for that.

The Rent-A-Center location in Poughkeepsie has permanently closed. That store on Main Street had been there for as far back as I can remember. Many years. The signage on the landmark building at 605 Main Street could be seen recently, blacked out on the facade with a padlock on the door. While there is no specific reason listed for the closure of the Poughkeepsie store. While there is no specific reason listed for the closure of the Poughkeepsie store, some former customers have shared on sites like Yelp that they experienced issues with the Poughkeepsie store while it was still open.

Those looking for the next closest Hudson Valley area Rent-A-Center witll have to travel to Kingston, Catskill or Hudson. There's also a store just over the New York state line in Danbury, CT.

What Should Replace the Rent-A-Center on Main Street Poughkeepsie?

I have always thought that the Rent-A-Center building had a cool look, and kinda had a pipe dream of seeing the building transformed into a rock club. Think...Tigman's Rock Palace, with the building's circular design entrance perfect for a marquee. What do you think? Rock club? Probably could squeeze maybe a couple hundred people in that building. Or what else might you think would be a good replacement for the Rent-A-Center?

