Be a Part of Hudson Valley History with Free Time Capsule Event

Time Capsule event to take place Father's Day weekend in Kingston, NY.

We reported back in March about a documentary in the works for the popular Wurts Street Bridge, which spans the Rondout Creek, connecting the City of Kingston with the village of Port Ewan. The documentary covers the renovation of the bridge, and all are being invited to a special, free Time Capsule event to celebrate the newly renovated bridge at the Clearwater Barn in collaboration with the Maritime Museum, in sight of the bridge.

Maritime Museum Dedicated to the Hudson River

The Maritime Museum features collections devoted to the history of shipping, boating and industry on the Hudson and its tributaries, like the Rondout.

Kingston grew prosperous during the 19th century and the city was the busiest port between Albany and New York City. Although founded in 1980, the museum moved to its current location, an old boat shop, in 1983. Exhibits at the museum include various small crafts and artifacts of river steamships. and a research library. The museum is also home to the Kingston High School Crew Team, the Rondout Rowing Club and the Kingston Sailing Club. It's definitely worth a visit to check out the museum on the beautiful Rondout Creek. Get more info on the museum here.

Time Capsule Project to Celebrate Newly Renovated Bridge

According to the Save The Wurts Street Bridge Facebook page, a free event will happen on June 17 and 18 (Father's Day weekend) in collaboration with the Maritime Museum.

The event is part of the ongoing documentary project on the renovation of the Wurts Street Bridge. Everyone is invited to come and write a message to the future that will be placed in a bottle for the time capsule. There will be food and music performances as well.

