Fish to Help End Alzheimer’s in the Hudson Valley

With April here, and the start of striped bass season, here's a chance to do good.

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with the disease, those with the late-onset type symptoms first appear in their mid-60s. More than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's. According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with the disease in 2023. 73 percent are age 75 or older. About 1 in 9 people age 65 and older (10.7%) has Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer's Association is the largest non-profit funder of Alzheimer's disease research. Founded in 1980, the volunteer health organization focuses on care, support and research for the disease, with chapters around the country. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research and to provide and enhance care for all affected.

Plan a Fishing Fundraiser

Spring is striped bass season in the Hudson Valley from early April through November, and the Alzheimer's Association's Longest Day will help turn your favorite hobby (like fishing) into a fundraiser to help a great cause. You can set an entry fee and host a fishing competition. Rent a boat for the day or pick a lake where people can come and go throughout the day. Ask people to bring their fishing poles and provide bait and hooks, and request a donation for every fish you catch. You can do good in your community and help with the cause. Get more info on how you can help here.