The Winter Solstice officially arrives Saturday, December 21 at 4:21 AM. While temperatures earlier this week were mild across the Hudson Valley and a good portion of New York state, that won't last for long. Snow showers will arrive by later in the week, which will then bring in Arctic cold air to the area by the weekend.

Just how cold are the meteorologists talking here? According to Extreme Weather Watch, the last time the mercury dropped this low in the Hudson Valley was in January.

Bitterly Cold Weather On the Way For the Hudson Valley & New York State

The Weather Channel reports that Friday will see highs in the 30s, with scattered snow showers. The light snow will linger into early Saturday, as highs will stay in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will see the Sun return, though highs will only be in the lower 20s during the day.

By Sunday night, temperatures will be in the single digits. Some areas north and in the higher elevations could experience lows around zero, according to The Weather Channel.

The bitter cold won't last for too long, as highs will slowly climb back up into the 30s by early next week. Highs for Christmas Day will stay in the 30s, with temperatures in the 40s again by later next week, according to long-range forecasts.

