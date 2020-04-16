Winning ‘LEGO Masters’ Model Will Be on Display in Hudson Valley

The spectacular winning model from the hit reality show LEGO Masters is coming to the Hudson Valley.

(Spoilers ahead)

The FOX reality show has teamed up some of the best LEGO model builders in the country to show off their creativity and skill. Each week they've been tasked with coming up with elaborate builds using nothing but LEGO bricks. On Wednesday night the three remaining teams competed in on final battle for the $100,000 prize and the title of "LEGO Masters."

During the competition, the three teams were given an hour to sketch out their final build. After getting advice from LEGO experts the teams then had 24 hours to build and complete their masterpieces in time for the final judging.

Tyler and Amy, a married couple expecting their first child, created an elaborate sculpture titled "The Treasure of the Griffin." The model showed a huge griffin protecting his offspring from a lizard monster. The build turned out the be the best of the night, earning Tyler and Amy the $100,000 prize.

Host Will Arnet announced that Tyler and Amy's creation is on its way to the Hudson Valley. The winning build will be on display at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen when it opens in 2021. The theme park was scheduled to open this summer, but construction has been pushed back because of the coronavirus outbreak.

