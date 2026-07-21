Summer's biggest tradition is back, and we're giving one lucky winner everything they need for an unforgettable day at the fair!

Enter below for your chance to win four (4) General Admission tickets and four (4) Unlimited Ride Wristbands to the 186th Annual Orange County Fair, returning to Middletown July 23 through August 2, 2026.

From thrilling rides and spectacular entertainment to incredible food and brand-new attractions, this is your chance to experience one of the Hudson Valley's favorite summer traditions—for FREE!

Summer Starts at the Fair

For more than 185 years, the Orange County Fair has welcomed families from across the Hudson Valley and beyond to celebrate everything that makes summer special. Whether you're continuing a family tradition or visiting for the very first time, you'll find excitement around every corner.

Explore the colorful midway, enjoy delicious fair food, browse unique vendors, visit agricultural exhibits and livestock, play classic carnival games, and experience live entertainment throughout the fairgrounds every day.

New for 2026 at the Orange County Fair

This year's fair introduces two incredible attractions making their Orange County Fair debut.

Step inside the Big Top Circus featuring Circus Murcia, where world-class performers deliver breathtaking aerial acts, daring acrobatics, incredible balancing feats, and unforgettable circus entertainment under the big top.

Then prepare for one of the most legendary stunt shows in America as the Wild Wheels Wall of Death Thrill Show brings fearless riders speeding around a towering vertical wooden wall aboard vintage motorcycles in a gravity-defying performance that has amazed audiences for generations.

Best of all, both attractions are included with your fair admission.

Grandstand Action at the Orange County Fair

If you love high-octane excitement, the Orange County Fair has plenty in store.

Opening Night features Motocross, followed by an action-packed weekend of Monster Trucks delivering massive jumps, roaring engines, and family-friendly thrills.

The fair concludes with one of its most anticipated annual traditions—the Demolition Derby—where drivers battle until only one vehicle remains standing.

Music, Midway & Family Fun

The excitement continues with live tribute bands performing in the fair's brand-new amphitheater, bringing the music of legendary artists to life throughout the fair.

The midway returns with exciting rides for thrill seekers and younger guests alike, while fair favorites like funnel cakes, fresh-cut fries, barbecue, lemonade, ice cream, and countless other treats make every visit complete.

No matter your age, there's something for everyone to enjoy at the Orange County Fair.

Enter to Win Your Family Fun Package!

Don't miss your opportunity to experience all the excitement.

One lucky winner will receive:

Four (4) General Admission Tickets

Four (4) Unlimited Ride Wristbands

That's everything your family needs for an incredible day filled with rides, live entertainment, delicious food, thrilling attractions, and unforgettable summer memories.

Simply complete the entry form below for your chance to win.

The 186th Annual Orange County Fair runs July 23 through August 2, 2026.

Good luck—we'll see you at the fair!