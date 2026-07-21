Fifty-seven years after astronauts first walked on the Moon, NASA says the next giant leap won't just be another visit. The goal is to build a long-term human presence on the lunar surface.

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first person to step onto the Moon during the historic Apollo 11 mission, famously declaring it was "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." While Apollo proved humans could reach the Moon, NASA's Artemis program is focused on what comes next: returning to the Moon and staying there long enough to prepare for even bigger missions.

Unlike the Apollo missions, which lasted only a few days on the lunar surface, Artemis is designed to support repeated trips to the Moon. NASA's long-term vision includes establishing an enduring human presence on and around the Moon, allowing astronauts to live and work there for longer periods while conducting scientific research and testing new technology.

One of the biggest reasons for returning is the Moon's south pole, where scientists believe large amounts of water ice exist in permanently shadowed craters and they say that ice could one day be used for drinking water, breathable oxygen, and even rocket fuel, making future deep-space missions more practical.

From the Moon to Mars

NASA also views the Moon as a proving ground for Mars. Living and working on the Moon will allow astronauts and engineers to test habitats, life support systems, power generation, and other technologies needed before sending humans on the much longer journey to the Red Planet.

The Artemis program has already reached one major milestone. Artemis I successfully launched NASA's new Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed mission around the Moon in 2022. The next step, Artemis II, sent astronauts around the Moon and now, future missions will continue to land crews on the lunar surface.

In other words, the Moon isn't NASA's final destination...