Williams Lumber Closes Hyde Park Location

Williams Lumber has made the difficult decision to close one Hudson Valley location but has several additional stores to serve local customers. The 10,000 square foot Hyde Park store was opened in 2008 in the building that once held the Champion Factory Outlet in the Hyde Park Plaza.

Williams Lumber & Home Centers began in 1946 when Stan Williams purchased the old Gibson Lumber on East Market Street in Rhinebeck. In 1963 they opened a second location when they purchased Salt Point Supply Company. It was in 1968 that they moved to their flagship location on Route 9 in Rhinebeck.

Considered an essential business, there are currently Williams Lumber stores in Rhinebeck, Hudson, Hopewell Junction, Tannersville, Red Hook, Pleasant Valley and High Falls.

