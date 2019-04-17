Which Allergy Medicine Works Best in the Hudson Valley?

Spring allergy season is in full bloom in the Hudson Valley. To keep from sneezing, you should be using the right medicine for you.

We were curious how the different allergy medicines compare, so we spoke with Dr. David Resnick, the director of allergy and immunology at Caremount Medical. He explained to us exactly what each allergy medication really does so you can decide which one is right for you.

Here in the Hudson Valley we can have several allergins in the air at once. This time of year can be especially rough in our region, especially if you suffer from multiple allergies.

With so many allergy medicines now available over the counter, it can get a little confusing. Some people swear by their favorites and warn against others that either don't work or have too many side-effects. Luckily, Dr. Resnick was kind enough to run through each medication and tell us exactly how well they work, and how bad the side effects can be.

Unfortunately, it looks like the better the allergy medicine works, the worse the side effects are. So take a listen to what Dr. Resnick had to say about Allegra, Claritin, Zyrtec and the many nasal spray medications that are available over the counter to decide exactly which one is best for you to battle the Hudson Valley pollen season.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: