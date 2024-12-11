Shake Shack To Open Another Lower Hudson Valley Location in 2025

Some say that Shake Shack has one of best quality beef patties in the fast food industry. The New York-based company continues to be one of the quickest growing and most successful fast food chains in the country, as Shake Shack has come to be known as a newer, more "high-end" style of burger chain.

The franchise has either announced, or already opened, new locations in Nanuet, Yonkers, Hartsdale, Port Chester, and White Plains over the past few years alone. Now, Shake Shack is announcing even more plans for local expansion, as another new restaurant is set to open in 2025.

Shake Shack to Open New Location in Northern Westchester County

A spokesperson for Shake Shack told LoHud that the burger chain will open their sixth Westchester location in Mount Kisco in 2025. The new restaurant will be located at 176 N. Bedford Road, which is the site of a former Dunkin' Donuts, according to LoHud.

The new Mount Kisco Shake Shack could open as early as summer 2025.

Currently, there is also a Shake Shack restaurant in Central Valley at Woodbury Common, as well as in Danbury, near the Danbury Fair Mall. As of late 2024, there are no Shake Shacks stores in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown, or Newburgh.

Shake Shack has around 55 locations in New York state, more than any other state in the country, says Scrape Hero.

