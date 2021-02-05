Another New Shake Shack To Open In the Lower Hudson Valley

Get ready for more burgers! You can say that the wait is finally over. Rockland County's first Shake Shack is set to open Monday, February 8, for drive thru and curbside pickup at the Rockland Plaza in the town of Nanuet. This comes after months of setbacks, as the new Shake Shack and Chipotle were supposed to be finished during the summer of 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the date was initially pushed back to late November/early December, according to the Rockland Report. Then, there were more pushbacks.

Now, the new spot is finally ready to go, as the Shake Shack and Chipotle will fill the old site that was once Michael’s Tuxedo on Route 59 and Middletown Road. The first rumblings of the new restaurant go back two full years to early 2019. LoHud says the first proposal went before the Zoning Board February 11 of that year. This, of course, was all before COVID-19, which lead to even more delays along the way.

This is Shake Shack's second lower Hudson Valley restaurant to open in the past several months, as their White Plains location opened at The Westchester shopping mall in late 2020. Shake Shack already has a few other Hudson Valley locations: Central Valley at Woodbury Common, Hartsdale, and Yonkers. They also have a restaurant in Darien, CT. This will still be a bit of a drive for some, but is does add one more option if you're not near Orange County.

Shake Shack often gets mentioned as a chain many in the Hudson Valley would like to see expand to additional locations. Perhaps, one day, they'll open a new spot in either Poughkeepsie, Kingston, or Newburgh? Ever tried their burgers? How do you think they stack up against Five Guys, Burger Fi, or Smashburger? Guess we'll never see an In-N-Out Burger location in the state of New York. Well, at least not just a random burger that was lying on the street, like in that case.

If you don't feel like driving all the way to Rockland County, you can check out the new Freshburger location set to open on Route 52 in Fishkill.