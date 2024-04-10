Shake Shack is one of the country's fastest growing food chains, and their latest promotion has raised a few eyebrows. Is the New York City based burger franchise taking a not-so subtle jab at another rapidly expanding fast food establishment?

TODAY reports that Shake Shack is offering free chicken sandwiches at locations across New York state through the rest of April. The special offer comes on the heels of the chain's previous Oscar's promotion, which gave customers free SmokeShack burger through the first part of March.

Hudson Valley Shake Shacks

Their current Westchester spots include the Cross County Center in Yonkers, Central Park Avenue in Hartsdale, and in the Savor food court at The Westchester in White Plains, according to LoHud.

There is also a Shake Shack restaurant in Central Valley at Woodbury Common, as well as their first Rockland County store, which opened in 2021 on West Route 59 in Nanuet. You can also find a Shake Shack in Danbury, near the Danbury Fair Mall.

The company had previously announced plans to open 70 new restaurants in the U.S., including one in the Gateway Shopping Center in Port Chester.

Shake Shack is also now available at the Thruway Rest Stop in Hannacroix, NY.

Free Chicken on Sundays

TODAY reports that Shake Shack that their customers can get a free Chicken Shack with a minimum $10 purchase, every Sunday in the month of April.

Why only Sundays?

Rival Chick-fil-A is well known for keeping its locations closed on Sundays so employees can enjoy time with their families and “worship if they choose,” according to the company's website. Shake Shack's latest move seems to throw shade at their competitor, by giving chicken starved customers an easy alternative.

They even went so far as to say, "Here at Shake Shack, we pride ourselves on our Chicken Shack which is available 7 days a week."

