Shake Shack Announces New Lower Hudson Valley Location

We love our fast food. One thing some people get worked up about is where is the best place to get a burger. Well, burger connoisseurs might be happy to know that one of the nation's most popular fast food chains has announced another new location in the area. LoHud is reporting that Shake Shack is coming to White Plains later in 2020. The burger chain will set up shop at The Westchester shopping mall in White Plains.

This will go along with Shake Shack's expansion plans at their other new Hudson Valley location in Nanuet at the Rockland Plaza. The new Shake Shack and Chipotle were supposed to be finished during the summer of 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the date was pushed back to late November/early December, according to the Rockland Report.

The new White Plains spot will certainly be some competition for some of the other restaurants already in the packed food court at The Westchester - such as; Melt Shop, Cafe Nordstrom, and The Little Beet. Shake Shack already has a few other Hudson Valley locations: Central Valley at Woodbury Common, Hartsdale, and Yonkers. They also have a restaurant in Darien, CT. This will still be a bit of a drive for some, but is does add one more option if you're not near Orange County.

There is no set opening date as of yet for the White Plains location, according to LoHud. The paper says details should be coming soon. Shake Shack often gets mentioned as a chain many in the Hudson Valley would like to see expand to additional locations. Now, only if they opened a spot in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, or Newburgh?