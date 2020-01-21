This has got to be one of the worst allergies you could have. In a sad but true story straight from Urology Case Reports, a 25 year-old Massachusetts man suffers from extreme allergic reactions anytime he ejaculates. Yes, according to the journal, this is a real case. Think some of your minor food allergies are bad?

The man reportedly suffered from debilitating anxiety and "brain fog" anytime he climaxed, whether he was with someone or taking care of matters alone. But while it sounds strange, it is not a made up or imagined disorder.

Doctors diagnosed this poor soul with a condition called post-orgasmic illness syndrome, or POIS. The NY Post says it is an ejaculation-induced disorder that causes;

...nasal congestion, burning eyes, concentration difficulties, irritability, depressed mood, and a flu-like state of generalized malaise.

Yeah, that does not sound fun at all. What's even scarier is that the symptoms could happen immediately, or not happen until two or three whole days later. Very little is really known about POIS, and is often overlooked by doctors. According to the case study, there is no actual cure for the disorder.

Now, there might be a "happy ending" here, as the Post says doctors were able to inject him with human chorionic gonadotropin, which helped his body produce more testosterone. According to the case study, he has been able to perform without side effects.

