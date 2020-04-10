WEEKEND WEATHER: Cool and Breezy Easter Ahead

Friday's cooler weather will set the tone for this weekend. Lows Friday night will fall into the low 30s, under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the 50s Saturday with windy conditions and mostly sunny skies.

Highs Easter Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s, with partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the 40s.

Monday will see a warm up, with highs near 70.

Have a great weekend, and stay safe.

