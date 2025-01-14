Invasive species are not something biologists want to hear about. These nonnative organisms, that can spread across the world, wreck havoc on ecosystems, while spreading potentially dangerous diseases, and destroying local food supplies.

But not all invasive species are necessarily giant insects or deadly snakes. Invasive plants pose a huge problem for new environments as well. New York State offcials recently identified an aquatic species in the Hudson Valley area, that is native to Asia and Europe.

New York State Officials Identify Invasive Species in the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted on their Facebook page that water soldier, an invasive aquatic plant, was recently spotted in Putnam County the Hudson Valley. The DEC says this plant is originally from Europe and Asia, and has been found in Ontario since 2009.

This is the first time it’s been spotted in New York state, according to the post.

The New York DEC says that water soldier can be recognized by its "long, pointed leaves with jagged edges". The leaves lay submerged beneath the water’s surface in winter and stick out above the water in summer. Water solider typically grows in stagnant or slow-moving freshwater ponds, lakes, and rivers, forming dense mats that shade out native plants and reduce biodiversity, says the DEC.

The DEC says that water solider can also "impede recreational activities like boating and fishing, and its sharp leaf edges can cause injury". DEC officials say they were working closely with the owner of the pond, to remove the plant.

