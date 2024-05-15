Scientists say the largest spider we've ever seen in New York could soon be among us, if they aren't already.

They're huge, yellow, and can appear as if they're "flying" through the air along their "long silky webs", according to SI Live. Studies have also found they can survive the cold, live in urban environments, and can build their giant nests just about anywhere.

Experts also say that while most are around three inches in length, some can grow as large as eight inches long. José R. Ramírez-Garofalo, the Director of Science and Research Development at Freshkills Park, even told the Advance/SILive.com last fall if we'll see them here in New York: “It is a matter of when, not if".

What is This Creature?

This invasive species is called the Joro Spider (Trichonephila clavata), and they are originally from several countries in the Far East.

Scientists say they were first found in Georgia in 2013, when they arrived on cargo shipping containers. Secret NYC says they've been spotted as far north as Maryland, and have been seen attached to vehicles traveling on I-95.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Scientists from the University of Georgia say these eight-legged creatures will spread up and down the entire East Coast because there's nothing to control their population in this environment. WESH says that they even can use their webs like a balloon and ride the wind, which will only increase their spread further.

Are Joro Spiders Dangerous, Or Are they Actually "Shy"?

The Hartford Courant said that scientists from the University of Georgia claim new research may shed the notion these giants are dangerous.

Arachnid scientists from the University claim they're the "shyest spider ever documented". Basically, they're much more afraid of us than we are of them. One scientist says “They basically shut down and wait for the disturbance to go away. Our paper shows that these spiders are really more afraid of you than the reverse.”

Scientists say that while the Joro are indeed venomous, their bite is not life-threatening and produces little actual venom. Secret NYC adds that their fangs are actually too small to penetrate human flesh, in spite of their enormous bodies.

Most experts also say that they appear to have little effect on local food webs or ecosystems, Wikipedia also says that they've even been observed catching stink bugs.

Good News?

According scientists, these giant spiders get rid of lots of destructive pests like Spotted Lanternflies, and pose little threat to agriculture.