New York State DEC Seizes Two Large Pythons [PICS]

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that residents can own a snake as a pet as long as they are non-venomous and not native to New York. However, the DEC also classifies the larger species of constrictor snakes as dangerous animals, and thus are illegal to own unless you hold a Dangerous Animal License.

Exotic pet laws are even more restrictive once you enter New York City as Capitol City Movers says that reptilian species, however, are one of the most numerous groups in the NYC law ban.

New York DEC Confiscates Two Large Pythons

The New York State DEC says that an ECO officer received a complaint from New York City Parks Enforcement Patrol about two men seen with large pythons wrapped around their shoulders at Battery Park in Manhattan.

NY State DEC NY State DEC loading...

The DEC says that the men were attempting to collect money from the public in exchange for photos with the two pythons. A snake expert identified one snake as a 12- foot Burmese python and the other as a 6-foot reticulated python. Both species require a DEC permit to possess and are subject to additional New York City regulations.

See Also: Large Boa Constrictor Found on Lawn of New York State Family

ECOs responded, and with assistance from New York City Parks Enforcement Patrol and U.S. Park Police, located and detained the two men. Once the interviewed the pair and confirmed they didn't have the proper permits to possess the snakes.

NY State DEC NY State DEC loading...

The DEC says the men were ticketed, and the officers safely removed the snakes.

See Also; Police Capture Giant Snake Outside Home in New York State