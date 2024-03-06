New York state has its share of invasive species, many of which can wreak havoc on local ecosystems. But are some quite as bad as they say? Some outside species can actually benefit the land.

One of the latest invasive species in New York has actually been mistaken for mosquitos, though they're a bit larger.

Crane Flies

The European Crane Fly (or, leather jackets, or, Mosquito Hawks) is native to northwestern Europe, and has been found across parts of Canada and the United States, including New York.

New York Invasive Species Information says that there are two separate species, the Tipula paludosa and Tipula oleracea have been found in New York. Adults begin to emerge in late summer, though T. oleracea goes through two generations a year, with a second birth in the late spring.

NYIS says that crane flies thrive in "moist soils and prefer mild winters and cool summers".

Crane Flies have been known to have a negative impact on the turfgrass industry (particularly golf courses and sod farms), for the pests "lay their eggs in the soil for larvae to feed."

Though some, including experts from Ohio State University, have said that these bigger versions of mosquitos actually "serve a valuable function as the 'clean-up crew' converting large pieces of organic matter into smaller particles on the way to enriching the soil."

Basically, they can be good and bad.

Crane flies do not bite humans. NYIS says that Tipula Paludosa were first found in the state in 2004, in Erie, Monroe and Niagara counties.

Another species, Tipula oleracea, is found in Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca, Wayne, Nassau and Suffolk counties in New York, according to Invasive Species.

Other Invasive Creatures - Asian Jumping Worms

Hammerheads are not to be confused with "Asian jumping worms", another invasive species of worm.

Shifting climates and increased global travel have made it easier for species not native to areas to spread in a fairly short amount of time across the globe, causing varying degrees of environmental destruction.

Other Nasty Creatures Have Also Been Spotted

There's also the Southern Pine Beetle, the Spotted Lanternfly, and the beforementioned Joro Spider (which is scary looking, but relatively harmless).

Southern Pin Beetles:

Spotted Lanternfly:

Joro Spider:

